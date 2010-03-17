Sacred Spirit is a musical project by Claus Zundel, Ralf Hamm, and Markus Staab. The music is of electronic, new age, world and ambient genres. Sacred Spirit's total worldwide album sales are estimated to be over 15 million copies.[citation needed] For each album sold, donations are made to the Native American Rights Fund, a non-profit Native American organization devoted to restoring the legal rights of the native American people.