InI was a hip hop group composed of Rob-O, Grap Luva, Ras G a.k.a. I Love H.I.M., Marco Polo, now known as Jolomite, and DJ Boodakhan.

The group started working on their debut album together with producer Pete Rock in the mid-90s, and signed a deal with Rock's new found imprint Soul Brother Records through Elektra. The record company eventually shelved the album, releasing only one 12" single in 1996. The track "Fakin' Jax", produced and featuring Pete Rock, became an underground hit. The album eventually became one of the most bootlegged album in hip-hop's history, but in 2003 it saw an official release it was included on Lost & Found: Hip Hop Underground Soul Classics, a double LP of Pete Rock's mid-1990s production work, originally canceled by Elektra Records. InI had called their debut album InI - The Life I Live, although the bootlegged name is contrary stating Center of Attention.

Despite the fact that Pete Rock is not an official member of the group, it is synonymous with his name, as he produced almost every track of Center of Attention, and Grap Luva is his younger brother. Rock also had verses on two songs (Fakin Jax & Worldwide) in the albums with additional ad-libs and background vocals on basically every track.