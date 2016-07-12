Michael HarrisonAmerican composer and pianist
Michael Harrison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9acad4e4-b842-4e11-9ab9-105abaf318a0
Michael Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Harrison is an American contemporary classical music composer and pianist living in New York City. He was awarded a 2018 Guggenheim Fellowship. Harrison occupies a unique niche as an artist who has bridged the European musical traditions with those of North Indian classical music, forging an entirely new approach to composition through tunings and methodologies that employ and extend the ancient concept of "just intonation". The quality of his work and personal vision has earned him the label of, in the words of composer Philip Glass, a "maverick, outside composer" (Glass 2006).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Harrison Tracks
Sort by
Tone Cloud II
Michael Harrison
Tone Cloud II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tone Cloud II
Last played on
Michael Harrison Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist