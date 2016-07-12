Michael Harrison is an American contemporary classical music composer and pianist living in New York City. He was awarded a 2018 Guggenheim Fellowship. Harrison occupies a unique niche as an artist who has bridged the European musical traditions with those of North Indian classical music, forging an entirely new approach to composition through tunings and methodologies that employ and extend the ancient concept of "just intonation". The quality of his work and personal vision has earned him the label of, in the words of composer Philip Glass, a "maverick, outside composer" (Glass 2006).