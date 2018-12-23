New York VoicesFormed 1987
New York Voices
1987
New York Voices Biography (Wikipedia)
New York Voices is a jazz vocal group that was founded in 1987 by Peter Eldridge, Caprice Fox, Sara Krieger, Darmon Meader, and Kim Nazarian. All except Krieger were members of an alumni group from Ithaca College that toured Europe in 1986.They began performing as the New York Voices in 1988 and issued their debut album the following year. Sara Krieger left in 1992 and was replaced by Lauren Kinhan. After Caprice Fox left, the group became a quartet.
The Merry Medley (Man With The Bag, I'd like You For Christmas, Santa Claus Is C
Orange Coloured Sky
Orange Coloured Sky
Jackie
Jackie
Answered Prayers
Answered Prayers
Bli-Blip
Bli-Blip
Stardust
Stardust
Ain't Nobody Here But Us Chickens
Ain't Nobody Here But Us Chickens
"No Moon At All"
"No Moon At All"
Almost Like Being In Love
I'll Be Seeing You
I'll Be Seeing You
In A Mellow TOne
In A Mellow TOne
Early Autumn
Early Autumn
"Sing Sing Sing"
"Sing Sing Sing"
I can't believe that you're in love with me
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (feat. The BBC Big Band)
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (feat. The BBC Big Band)
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (feat. The BBC Big Band)
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (feat. The BBC Big Band)
Santa Baby (feat. The BBC Big Band)
Santa Baby (feat. The BBC Big Band)
The Man With The Bag (feat. The BBC Big Band)
The Man With The Bag (feat. The BBC Big Band)
Let It Snow (feat. The BBC Big Band)
Let It Snow (feat. The BBC Big Band)
O Come All Ye Faithful (feat. The BBC Big Band)
O Come All Ye Faithful (feat. The BBC Big Band)
Stolen Moments
Stolen Moments
"Don't You Worry 'bout A Thing"
"Don't You Worry 'bout A Thing"
"Love You Madly"
"Love You Madly"
"Snow Samba"
"Snow Samba"
"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"
"S'vivon"
"S'vivon"
