Real Friends
Real Friends Biography (Wikipedia)
Real Friends is an American pop punk band from Tinley Park, Illinois, United States. To date, the band has released six EPs and three studio albums. The band is currently signed to Fearless Records. The band released their third studio album Composure on July 13, 2018.
Real Friends Tracks
Smiling On The Surface
Get By
Last played on
Empty Picture Frames
Mess
Last played on
Scared To Be Alone
Colder Quicker
Summer
Last played on
Trill Friends
Last played on
Loose Ends
Last played on
Sixteen
Last played on
Cover You Up
Last played on
I Don't Love You Anymore
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
Real Friends, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, The Word Alive, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, Trophy Eyes, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
26
May
2019
Real Friends, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, The Word Alive, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, Trophy Eyes, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, Anti flag, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)
Hatfield Park, London, UK
