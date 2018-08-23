Cubic 22 were a Belgian electronic music project, made up of producers, Peter Ramson and Danny Van Wauwe, who also went on to issue material under various pseudonyms.

The duo were a part of the burgeoning house music scene that was starting to become popular in the UK, and released many songs prior to hitting it big with their sole single success.

That track, "Night in Motion", crossed over from the clubs to the pop chart in June 1991, eventually peaking at #15 after only three weeks. However, this would be the last of the group's singles to be popular on the UK Singles Chart, however they charted many more songs on the UK Dance Chart.

"Night in Motion" is featured in Dance Dance Revolution 4th Mix and Dance Dance Revolution Ultramix 2 as a playable song.