Bleach Blood is a dance punk band formed in north east London in 2012 by Jamie Jazz (singer/guitarist, formerly of The King Blues), Paul Mullen (guitarist of The Automatic and formerly Yourcodenameis:Milo, Julia Webb (vocals and keys/synths), Luke Godwin (guitarist), Tom Aylott (bass guitarist) and Paul Invisible Frank Lane (drummer) of The Voodoo Binmen. The band released its first four-track EP titled Let Your Heart Sing on 9 December 2012, preceded by a single of the same name. Their debut album All Sides of a Circle, is set to be released via Transmission Record in March 2015, from which three singles, "Anything Anything", "H.O.P.E." and "Pleased To Meet You", have already been released.
