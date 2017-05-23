Cadence WeaponBorn 1986
Cadence Weapon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsws.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9abfb2cd-7a7f-444a-b1db-7e5dd1def050
Cadence Weapon Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland "Rollie" Pemberton, better known by his stage name Cadence Weapon, is a Canadian rapper. Born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, Pemberton released his first album, Breaking Kayfabe, in 2005 to positive reviews. He subsequently signed with the American record label ANTI-, releasing the albums Afterparty Babies in 2008 and Hope in Dirt City in 2012. In 2009, Cadence Weapon was named Edmonton's Poet Laureate. His first book Magnetic Days was published by Metatron in 2014.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cadence Weapon Tracks
Sort by
My Crew (Woooo)
Cadence Weapon
My Crew (Woooo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsws.jpglink
My Crew (Woooo)
Last played on
My Crew
Cadence Weapon
My Crew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsws.jpglink
My Crew
Last played on
Oliver Square
Cadence Weapon
Oliver Square
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsws.jpglink
Oliver Square
Last played on
In Search of the Youth Crew
Cadence Weapon
In Search of the Youth Crew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsws.jpglink
Conditioning
Cadence Weapon
Conditioning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsws.jpglink
Conditioning
Last played on
Conditioning (Grimes Remix)
Cadence Weapon
Conditioning (Grimes Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsws.jpglink
Conditioning (Grimes Remix)
Last played on
Loft Party
Cadence Weapon
Loft Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsws.jpglink
Loft Party
Last played on
Sharks
Cadence Weapon
Sharks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsws.jpglink
Sharks
Last played on
Return of the Youth Crew (live on MistaJam)
Cadence Weapon
Return of the Youth Crew (live on MistaJam)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsws.jpglink
Return of the Youth Crew (live on MistaJam)
Last played on
Cadence Weapon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist