Ruggiero Giovannelli
Ruggiero Giovannelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruggiero Giovannelli (c. 1560 – 7 January 1625) was an Italian composer of the late Renaissance and early Baroque eras. He was a member of the Roman School, and succeeded Palestrina at St. Peter's.
Jubilate Deo
Jubilate Deo
Ah dolente partita
Ah dolente partita
