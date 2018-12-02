Webster LewisBorn 1 September 1943. Died 20 November 2002
Webster Lewis
1943-09-01
Webster Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Webster Lewis (September 1, 1943 - November 20, 2002) was an American jazz and disco keyboardist.
Webster Lewis Tracks
Give Me Some Emotion
Webster Lewis
Give Me Some Emotion
Give Me Some Emotion
There's A Happy Feeling
Webster Lewis
There's A Happy Feeling
There's A Happy Feeling
Get Onboard
Webster Lewis
Get Onboard
Get Onboard
You Deserve To Dance (Freamon Edit)
Webster Lewis
You Deserve To Dance (Freamon Edit)
Let Me Be The One
Webster Lewis
Let Me Be The One
Let Me Be The One
Welcome Aboard
Webster Lewis
Welcome Aboard
Welcome Aboard
The Love You Give To Me
Webster Lewis
The Love You Give To Me
The Love You Give To Me
Love Is The Way
Webster Lewis
Love Is The Way
Love Is The Way
Barbara Ann
Webster Lewis
Barbara Ann
Barbara Ann
Do You Believe (Recorded live at Club 70, Oslo, Norway July 30-31, 1971)
Webster Lewis
Do You Believe (Recorded live at Club 70, Oslo, Norway July 30-31, 1971)
El Bobo
Webster Lewis
El Bobo
El Bobo
