Betty Hall JonesBorn 11 January 1911. Died 20 April 2009
1911-01-11
Betty Hall Jones (January 11, 1911 – April 20, 2009), was an American boogie-woogie pianist, singer, songwriter and arranger.
Buddy, Stay Off That Wine
Poor Spending Daddy
This Joint's Too Hip For Me
