D12, an initialism for The Dirty Dozen, was an American hip hop group from Detroit, Michigan. D12 has had chart-topping albums in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. D12 was formed in 1996, and achieved mainstream success after Eminem rose to international fame. The original lineup consisted of the members and their alter egos; this is where Eminem's Slim Shady persona originated. D12 released the album Devil's Night in 2001 and D12 World in 2004, spawning numerous hits such as "Fight Music", "Purple Pills", "My Band", "How Come" and "Shit on You" throughout that period. Since 2006, Eminem's hiatus and the death of Proof resulted in them being less active in subsequent years. On August 31, 2018, Eminem released a song titled "Stepping Stone" on his tenth studio album Kamikaze announcing that D12 has officially disbanded.