Tony HillerBorn 30 July 1927
Tony Hiller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ab0b0be-7ff7-42a8-9ed9-2f852bb7b840
Tony Hiller Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Toby Hiller (30 July 1927 – 26 August 2018) was an English songwriter and record producer. He was best known for writing and/or producing hits for Brotherhood of Man, including "United We Stand" (1970) and "Save Your Kisses for Me" (1976).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Hiller Tracks
Sort by
Overture to 'Die Jagd' [The Hunt]
Tony Hiller
Overture to 'Die Jagd' [The Hunt]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture to 'Die Jagd' [The Hunt]
Last played on
Back to artist