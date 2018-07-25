Aivars KalējsBorn 22 April 1951
Aivars Kalējs
1951-04-22
Aivars Kalējs Biography (Wikipedia)
Aivars Kalējs (April 22, 1951, Riga, Latvian SSR) is a Latvian composer, organist and pianist.
Aivars Kalējs Tracks
Toccata on the Chorale 'Allein Gott In Der Hoh' Sei Ehr' for organ
Aivars Kalējs
Toccata on the Chorale 'Allein Gott In Der Hoh' Sei Ehr' for organ
Toccata on the Chorale 'Allein Gott In Der Hoh' Sei Ehr' for organ
Last played on
Toccata on the Chorale
Allein Gott & Aivars Kalējs
Toccata on the Chorale
Toccata on the Chorale
Composer
Last played on
