Sanjeev Bhaskar, OBE (born 31 October 1963) is an English comedian, actor and television presenter, best known for his work in the BBC Two sketch comedy series Goodness Gracious Me and star of the sitcom The Kumars at No. 42. He also presented and starred in a documentary series called India with Sanjeev Bhaskar in which he travelled to India and visited his ancestral home in today's Pakistan. Bhaskar's more dramatic acting roles include the lead role of Dr Prem Sharma in The Indian Doctor and a main role as DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten. Bhaskar is currently the Chancellor of the University of Sussex.

In 2003, he was listed in The Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy. In 2006, Bhaskar was honoured with the Order of the British Empire.