FauntsFormed 2000
Faunts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9aae9381-7d0f-449a-be59-2c004d668052
Faunts Biography (Wikipedia)
Faunts is an electronic rock band, formed in 2000 Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, by Paul Arnusch and brothers Steven and Tim Batke. Faunts creates ambient music by arranging electronic beats with rock music, synthesizers, and drums. In 2009 the band was described as "slow-motion shoegazers reborn as purveyors of luminous and deeply affecting electronic pop."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Faunts Tracks
Sort by
Das Malefitz
Faunts
Das Malefitz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Das Malefitz
Last played on
Alarmed
Faunts
Alarmed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alarmed
Last played on
Left Here Alone
Faunts
Left Here Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Left Here Alone
Last played on
Armed Lights
Faunts
Armed Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Armed Lights
Last played on
So Far Away
Faunts
So Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Far Away
Last played on
Feel.Love.Thinking.Of.
Faunts
Feel.Love.Thinking.Of.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel.Love.Thinking.Of.
Last played on
Faunts Links
Back to artist