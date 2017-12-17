Harry SimeoneBorn 9 May 1911. Died 22 February 2005
Harry Simeone
1911-05-09
Harry Simeone Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry Moses Simeone (May 9, 1910 – February 22, 2005) was an American music arranger, conductor and composer, best known for arranging the famous Christmas song "The Little Drummer Boy", for which he received co-writing credit.
Harry Simeone Tracks
Little Drummer Boy
Funky Drummer Boy
Little Drummer Boy
