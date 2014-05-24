Charlie SmallsBorn 25 October 1943. Died 27 August 1987
Charlie Smalls
1943-10-25
Charlie Smalls Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie Smalls (October 25, 1943 – August 27, 1987) was an African-American composer and songwriter, best known for writing the music accompaniment to playwright William F. Brown's 1975 Broadway musical The Wiz, later adapted to a 1978 film version of the same name, by Motown Productions in collaboration with Universal Pictures, and starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.
Charlie Smalls Tracks
Ease On Down The Road
Diana Ross
'Home' from The Wiz
Charlie Smalls
