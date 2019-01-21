Starbuck was a rock band formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 by keyboardist/vocalist/record producer Bruce Blackman and marimba player Bo Wagner. Both Blackman and Wagner, along with guitarist Johnny Walker, had previous success with Mississippi-based "sunshine pop" group Eternity's Children, scoring a Billboard Hot 100 hit with "Mrs. Bluebird" in the summer of 1968.

Starbuck's debut single, "Moonlight Feels Right", reached the #3 position on the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in 1976. Although the band never re-created the success of their debut, several of their songs did chart in the Billboard Top 100 and their 1977 release "Everybody Be Dancin'" reached #38.

From 1976 to 1980, the band toured with popular groups of the era including Electric Light Orchestra, KC and the Sunshine Band, Hall & Oates and Boston. TV appearances included The Midnight Special, American Bandstand, The Merv Griffin Show, Dinah!, The Mike Douglas Show and Solid Gold.

The band was briefly known as Korona in the 1980s, scoring one Hot 100 hit in 1980 - their song "Let Me Be" reached #43 in April.