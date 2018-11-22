Miles HuntBorn 29 July 1966
Miles Hunt
1966-07-29
Miles Hunt Biography (Wikipedia)
Miles Hunt (born 29 July 1966, in Birmingham) is an English singer, songwriter and guitarist. He fronts the alternative rock band The Wonder Stuff.
Miles Hunt Tracks
The Size of a Cow
Miles Hunt
The Size of a Cow
The Size of a Cow
Last played on
Fits And Starts
Miles Hunt
Fits And Starts
Fits And Starts
Last played on
Falsified
Miles Hunt
Falsified
Falsified
Last played on
Rogues Biog
Miles Hunt
Rogues Biog
Rogues Biog
Last played on
