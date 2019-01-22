iamamiwhoami is the electronic music and audiovisual project of Swedish singer-songwriter Jonna Lee in collaboration with her longtime record producer Claes Björklund. The project has since 2009 released audiovisual series on their YouTube channel followed by a large international audience. Visual collaborators of the project include the Swedish collective Wave, consisting of Lee and cinematographer John Strandh.

Their videos in particular have spread virally, and the project is notable not only for its artistic multimedia output, but also the creators' leveraging of YouTube and viral videos to disseminate their music and the accompanying videos, garnering a cult following. In 2010, Lee founded a record label for iamamiwhoami, To whom it may concern., which she runs.

Since December 2009, iamamiwhoami's music videos have been released in several series on the project's YouTube channel, while their music is available through digital music retailers. By May 2013, a total of 24 videos had been released on iamamiwhoami's YouTube channel. Running from an initial set of prelude videos to a series of full-length songs, the videos and songs form a continuous story featuring Lee as a protagonist. iamamiwhoami released their debut physical album, the audiovisual album Kin, in June 2012, while the initial full-length series, Bounty (2010–2011), was released physically in June 2013. A third album, Blue, was released in November 2014.