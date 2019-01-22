iamamiwhoamiFormed 2009
iamamiwhoami Biography (Wikipedia)
iamamiwhoami is the electronic music and audiovisual project of Swedish singer-songwriter Jonna Lee in collaboration with her longtime record producer Claes Björklund. The project has since 2009 released audiovisual series on their YouTube channel followed by a large international audience. Visual collaborators of the project include the Swedish collective Wave, consisting of Lee and cinematographer John Strandh.
Their videos in particular have spread virally, and the project is notable not only for its artistic multimedia output, but also the creators' leveraging of YouTube and viral videos to disseminate their music and the accompanying videos, garnering a cult following. In 2010, Lee founded a record label for iamamiwhoami, To whom it may concern., which she runs.
Since December 2009, iamamiwhoami's music videos have been released in several series on the project's YouTube channel, while their music is available through digital music retailers. By May 2013, a total of 24 videos had been released on iamamiwhoami's YouTube channel. Running from an initial set of prelude videos to a series of full-length songs, the videos and songs form a continuous story featuring Lee as a protagonist. iamamiwhoami released their debut physical album, the audiovisual album Kin, in June 2012, while the initial full-length series, Bounty (2010–2011), was released physically in June 2013. A third album, Blue, was released in November 2014.
iamamiwhoami Tracks
Sort by
Play
Goods
Fountain
Ripple
y
Chasing Kites
Y (Brodinski Remix)
iamamiwhoami Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Björk - Venus As A Boy (Later Archive 1995)
-
How the arts can combat climate change
-
Five music recommendations from Björk
-
Björk talks album titles, music consumption and more with Lauren Laverne
-
Björk has had a great idea for your new favourite dating app
-
Björk: "The generic concert is convenient but it's not the only way"
-
Björk: “I thought I’d be doing your job”
-
The day Björk met Sir David Attenborough…
-
Björk shares what she's listening to
-
Björk on sex and music