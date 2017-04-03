Blyth PowerFormed 1983
Blyth Power
1983
Blyth Power Biography
Blyth Power are a British rock band formed in 1983 by singer and drummer Joseph Porter, formerly of Zounds and The Mob.
Blyth Power's music shows strong influences from punk rock and folk music, and the band members have described their sound as a cross between The Clash, Steeleye Span and The Rubettes.
Ixion
Better To Bat
Morning Comes Home
Junction Signal
A Tale Of Cock And A Bull
Probably Going to Rain
Rowans Riding
