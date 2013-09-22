Heather BrightBorn 1982
Heather Bright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9aa49339-9a90-44b2-bd6d-e7c4e5fd4a40
Heather Bright Biography (Wikipedia)
Heather Dawn Bright, also known by her stage name Bright Lights, (born on February 2, 1987) is an American pop singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Heather Bright Tracks
Sort by
We Are The Sun (Sick Individuals Remix) (feat. Heather Bright)
Savoy
We Are The Sun (Sick Individuals Remix) (feat. Heather Bright)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are The Sun (Sick Individuals Remix) (feat. Heather Bright)
Last played on
Back to artist