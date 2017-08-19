Ray LemaBorn 30 March 1946
Ray Lema
1946-03-30
Ray Lema Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Lema A'nsi Nzinga (born 30 March 1946), known as Ray Lema, is a Congolese (DRC) musician. A pianist, guitarist, and songwriter, he settled in France in 1982.
Ray Lema Tracks
Koteja
