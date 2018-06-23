Michael Hersch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a9f30f3-ec90-49bc-add3-546851be6e47
Michael Hersch Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Nathaniel Hersch (born June 25, 1971) is an American composer and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Hersch Performances & Interviews
Michael Hersch Tracks
Sort by
I hope we get a chance to visit soon
Michael Hersch
I hope we get a chance to visit soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I hope we get a chance to visit soon
Ensemble
Extracts from 'Of Ages Manifest' and 'The Vanishing Pavilions'
Michael Hersch
Extracts from 'Of Ages Manifest' and 'The Vanishing Pavilions'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Extracts from 'Of Ages Manifest' and 'The Vanishing Pavilions'
Images from a Closed Ward (1st mvt)
Michael Hersch
Images from a Closed Ward (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq3v5.jpglink
Images from a Closed Ward (1st mvt)
Concerto for Violin and Chamber Ensemble
Michael Hersch
Concerto for Violin and Chamber Ensemble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0s30.jpglink
Concerto for Violin and Chamber Ensemble
Last played on
Michael Hersch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Six women composers we think you should know about
-
Lutoslawski
-
21st Century Opera
-
Modern Muses 15: Kaija Saariaho and Anu Komsi
-
How to Listen to Saariaho
-
"For me it has its own identity." Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho talks about her opera L'Amour de loin in 2009
-
Elliott Carter at 100
-
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 and Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 4
-
Lutoslawski: Symphonic Variations
-
Lutosławski: Partita - Preview Clip
Back to artist