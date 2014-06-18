Matthew Perryman JonesBorn 25 December 1973
1973-12-25
Matthew Perryman Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Perryman Jones (born 1973) is an American singer and songwriter who currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Save You
Can't Get It Right
Waking Up The Dead
Session
Can't Get It Rigfht
Hole In My heart
Land of the Living
I Won't Let You Down Again
Save You (Live In Session)
Waking Up The Dead (Live In Session)
Keep It On The Inside
