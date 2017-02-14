Lex Humphries (August 22, 1936 – July 11, 1994) was a jazz drummer. He worked with two musicians known for mixing world music with jazz: Sun Ra and Yusef Lateef. As a member of Sun Ra's "Arkestra" he appeared in the film Space Is the Place.

Humphries played on the Giant Steps sessions with John Coltrane. The renditions he and Cedar Walton recorded with Coltrane were released as alternative tracks in 1974. He was also the first drummer in the Jazztet, appearing on their first album, Meet the Jazztet, in 1960.