Lex Humphries Born 22 August 1936. Died 11 July 1994
Lex Humphries
1936-08-22
Lex Humphries Biography (Wikipedia)
Lex Humphries (August 22, 1936 – July 11, 1994) was a jazz drummer. He worked with two musicians known for mixing world music with jazz: Sun Ra and Yusef Lateef. As a member of Sun Ra's "Arkestra" he appeared in the film Space Is the Place.
Humphries played on the Giant Steps sessions with John Coltrane. The renditions he and Cedar Walton recorded with Coltrane were released as alternative tracks in 1974. He was also the first drummer in the Jazztet, appearing on their first album, Meet the Jazztet, in 1960.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lex Humphries Tracks
Purple Flower
Ernie Farrow
Purple Flower
Purple Flower
Killer Joe
Curtis Fuller
Killer Joe
Killer Joe
Blues For The Orient
Yusef Lateef
Blues For The Orient
Blues For The Orient
Ghana (feat. Hank Mobley, Lex Humphries, Duke Pearson & Doug Watkins)
Donald Byrd
Ghana (feat. Hank Mobley, Lex Humphries, Duke Pearson & Doug Watkins)
Ghana (feat. Hank Mobley, Lex Humphries, Duke Pearson & Doug Watkins)
