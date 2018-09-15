Two Man SoundFormed 1972
Two Man Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a9c2d2d-c84d-40d2-bfdb-42431e8db6dc
Two Man Sound Biography (Wikipedia)
Two Man Sound was a Belgian pop trio of the 1970s. Their style combined the disco music typical of the era with samba and bossa nova.[citation needed] Their signature hits were "Charlie Brown" and a Latin track called "Disco Samba". "Charlie Brown" was a success in Belgium and Italy but never broke the United Kingdom. In 1979, the samba song "Que Tal America" became an "underground disco anthem" in North America. On the US Dance chart, the single, "Capital Tropical" was the most successful of two entries peaking at #11. The medley "Disco Samba" became a huge European hit in the early 1980s, with repeated hit-listings in euro-charts from 1983 through 1986 as well as the official Reza family song.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Two Man Sound Tracks
Sort by
Que Tal America
Two Man Sound
Que Tal America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Que Tal America
Last played on
Disco Samba
Two Man Sound
Disco Samba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disco Samba
Last played on
Que Tal America (Radio 2 All Star Party, 30 Sept 2017)
Two Man Sound
Que Tal America (Radio 2 All Star Party, 30 Sept 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Man Sound Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist