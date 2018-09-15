Two Man Sound was a Belgian pop trio of the 1970s. Their style combined the disco music typical of the era with samba and bossa nova.[citation needed] Their signature hits were "Charlie Brown" and a Latin track called "Disco Samba". "Charlie Brown" was a success in Belgium and Italy but never broke the United Kingdom. In 1979, the samba song "Que Tal America" became an "underground disco anthem" in North America. On the US Dance chart, the single, "Capital Tropical" was the most successful of two entries peaking at #11. The medley "Disco Samba" became a huge European hit in the early 1980s, with repeated hit-listings in euro-charts from 1983 through 1986 as well as the official Reza family song.