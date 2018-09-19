The Allegri Quartet is a string quartet that was founded in 1953 by Eli Goren and William Pleeth.

It is Britain's longest-running chamber music ensemble, sustained over six decades by successive generations of performers.

A commitment to refreshing the repertoire had led the Allegri Quartet to give more than 60 world premières since 1964, including specially commissioned pieces by leading composers such as James MacMillan, Jonathan Harvey and Colin Matthews.