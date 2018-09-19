Allegri String Quartet
Allegri String Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a995c6b-97dd-42b1-8cc8-7451b8fae6b8
Allegri String Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Allegri Quartet is a string quartet that was founded in 1953 by Eli Goren and William Pleeth.
It is Britain's longest-running chamber music ensemble, sustained over six decades by successive generations of performers.
A commitment to refreshing the repertoire had led the Allegri Quartet to give more than 60 world premières since 1964, including specially commissioned pieces by leading composers such as James MacMillan, Jonathan Harvey and Colin Matthews.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Allegri String Quartet Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet in E major, D 353 (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
String Quartet in E major, D 353 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
String Quartet in E major, D 353 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Quartettsatz
Ludwig Thuille
Quartettsatz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quartettsatz
Last played on
String Quartet No 2 in B flat major (2nd mvt)
Maddalena Laura Sirmen
String Quartet No 2 in B flat major (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet No 2 in B flat major (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A minor, Op 84
Edward Elgar
Piano Quintet in A minor, Op 84
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Piano Quintet in A minor, Op 84
Last played on
String Quartet No 4 in B flat major
Maddalena Laura Sirmen
String Quartet No 4 in B flat major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet No 4 in B flat major
Last played on
Divertimento for oboe and string quartet, Op 9
Bernhard Crusell
Divertimento for oboe and string quartet, Op 9
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Divertimento for oboe and string quartet, Op 9
Last played on
String Quartet No 2 (Vivace scherzando)
Karol Szymanowski
String Quartet No 2 (Vivace scherzando)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
String Quartet No 2 (Vivace scherzando)
Last played on
Sextet from Capriccio
Richard Strauss
Sextet from Capriccio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Sextet from Capriccio
Last played on
Quintet in A minor Op.84: 1st movement
Edward Elgar
Quintet in A minor Op.84: 1st movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Quintet in A minor Op.84: 1st movement
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro for strings, Op 47
Edward Elgar
Introduction and Allegro for strings, Op 47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro for strings, Op 47
Last played on
String Quartet in E major D353 (1st movement)
Franz Schubert
String Quartet in E major D353 (1st movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
String Quartet in E major D353 (1st movement)
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro
Edward Elgar
Introduction and Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro
Last played on
String Quartet No 2 in B flat major (2nd mvt)
Sirmen
String Quartet No 2 in B flat major (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet No 2 in B flat major (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Quintet in B minor Op.115 for clarinet and strings
Johannes Brahms
Quintet in B minor Op.115 for clarinet and strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Quintet in B minor Op.115 for clarinet and strings
Last played on
Quartet in E major D.353 for strings (feat. Allegri String Quartet)
Franz Schubert
Quartet in E major D.353 for strings (feat. Allegri String Quartet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Quartet in E major D.353 for strings (feat. Allegri String Quartet)
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro
Allegri String Quartet
Introduction and Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e32fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-23T19:04:16
23
Jul
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Allegri String Quartet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist