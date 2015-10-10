Nazia and Zoheb (Urdu: نازیہ اور زوہیب‬) were a Pakistani pop duo from Karachi, Sindh formed in 1980. The group consisted of two siblings, Nazia Hassan and Zoheb Hassan (collectively known as Hassans or The Hassans or Hazan), who were a singing sensation and pop icons in South Asia, Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, and South America. They are regarded as pioneers of the Pakistani pop and Indi-pop scenes, and were one of the most successful Asian pop duos of all time, selling more than 65 million albums worldwide.

The duo initially gained prominence with their music single "Aap Jaisa Koi" first featured as a soundtrack for the 1980 Indian film Qurbani. The song was on the group's debut album Disco Deewane released in 1981 produced by Indian producer Biddu. The album was and still is the best selling pop album of South East Asia. The iconic album helped pop music shape as seen today in India, Pakistan and was the first South Asian album that also managed to crossover internationally by becoming a hit in Brazil, Russia, South Africa and Indonesia. The duo released their second album Boom Boom in 1982 which was the soundtrack for the Bollywood movie Star. After two years the band recorded their critically acclaimed album Young Tarang in 1983. It was the first album of the subcontinent pre MTV to feature music videos. Nazia and Zoheb released their fourth hit album, Hotline in 1987, which featured the duo's younger sister, Zahra Hassan. The group released their last studio album Camera Camera in 1992, which was written and produced solely by Zoheb.