We Are GIANTSFormed 1 January 2015
We Are GIANTS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2016-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a972f30-f70d-4d9b-89da-28044f2f2f23
We Are GIANTS Tracks
Sort by
Waiting
We Are GIANTS
Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting
Last played on
Sight For Sore Thighs
We Are GIANTS
Sight For Sore Thighs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are GIANTS Links
Back to artist