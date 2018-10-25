Ulla MiilmannBorn 1972
Ulla Miilmann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a95773e-fcbb-45ea-b8e6-a55f97f1d4e2
Ulla Miilmann Tracks
Sort by
Quartet for flute and strings in C major (KA.171)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quartet for flute and strings in C major (KA.171)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Quartet for flute and strings in C major (KA.171)
Ensemble
Last played on
Quartet for flute and strings (K.285) in D major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quartet for flute and strings (K.285) in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Quartet for flute and strings (K.285) in D major
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist