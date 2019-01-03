Brian DawsonFolk singer and folk song collector. Born August 1939. Died 22 November 2013
Brian Dawson
Brian Dawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Dawson (16 August 1939 – 22 November 2013) was a British folk song collector, musician and singer.
He was a member of The Meggies (founders of The Grimsby Folk Club in the 1960s), The Redwings, The Higgeldy Piggeldy Band, The Grimsby Morris Men, The Plowgild Folk Dance Group and The Broadside (with whom he recorded a number of albums). He was an expert in Lincolnshire dialect, and the Lincolnshire folk song collecting of the Australian composer Percy Grainger. He was friends with folklorist and collector Ethel Rudkin, who inspired his interests in folk song and collecting. He helped in organising the Cleethorpes Folk Festival.
Brian Dawson Tracks
The Fields Of South Holland
Brian Dawson
The Fields Of South Holland
The Fields Of South Holland
Last played on
