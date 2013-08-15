Nano SternBorn 30 March 1985
Nano Stern
1985-03-30
Nano Stern Biography (Wikipedia)
Fernando Daniel Stern Britzmann, best known by his artistic name Nano Stern (born in Santiago de Chile, March 30, 1985) is a Chilean singer, multi-instrumentalist and composer of the “third generation of Chilean singer-songwriters” who appear after the 1990s. His work is linked with popular song movements and his style encompasses trova, folk and rock.
Tonada de luna llena
Nano Stern
Tonada de luna llena
Tonada de luna llena
La Puta Esperanzah
Nano Stern
La Puta Esperanzah
La Puta Esperanzah
