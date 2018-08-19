Joe HendersonBritish pianist, Mr Piano. Born 2 May 1920. Died 4 May 1980
Joe Henderson
Joe Henderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe "Mr Piano" Henderson (2 May 1920 – 4 May 1980) was a British pianist, most noteworthy during the 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Henderson Tracks
Trudie
Joe Henderson
Trudie
Trudie
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Joe Henderson
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Cheek To Cheek
Joe Henderson
Cheek To Cheek
Cheek To Cheek
Treble Chance
Joe Henderson
Treble Chance
Treble Chance
Medley
Joe Henderson
Medley
Medley
Sing it with Joe
Joe Henderson
Sing it with Joe
Sing it with Joe
