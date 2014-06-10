Buzz OsborneBorn 25 March 1964
Buzz Osborne
1964-03-25
Buzz Osborne Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger "Buzz" Osborne, also known as King Buzzo (born March 25, 1964), is an American guitarist, vocalist and songwriter. He is a founding member of the Melvins, as well as Fantômas and Venomous Concept.
Buzz Osborne Tracks
