SpongeU.S. post-grunge band. Formed 1991
Sponge
1991
Sponge Biography (Wikipedia)
Sponge is an American alternative rock band from Detroit, Michigan formed in 1991 by Vinnie Dombroski, Mike Cross, Tim Cross, Jimmy Paluzzi, and Joey Mazzola. Dombroski and the Cross brothers were founding members of the hard rock band Loudhouse, later joined by Mazzola at the end of the band's tenure. Sponge was signed to Sony Records in 1994 but has since switched to other labels.
Sponge Tracks
My Baby Said
Sponge
My Baby Said
My Baby Said
Last played on
Bunch Of Ballers (feat. So Solid & Exo)
Sponge
Bunch Of Ballers (feat. So Solid & Exo)
Bunch Of Ballers (feat. So Solid & Exo)
Last played on
