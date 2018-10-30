Giuseppe Maria CambiniBorn 1746
Giuseppe Maria Cambini
1746
Giuseppe Maria Cambini Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Maria Gioacchino Cambini (Livorno, 13 February? 1746–Netherlands? 1810s? or Paris? 1825?) was an Italian composer and violinist.
Giuseppe Maria Cambini Tracks
Trio for flute, oboe and bassoon, Op 45 no 1
Giuseppe Maria Cambini
Trio for flute, oboe and bassoon, Op 45 no 1
Trio for flute, oboe and bassoon, Op 45 no 1
Wind Quintet No. 3 in F
Giuseppe Maria Cambini
Wind Quintet No. 3 in F
Wind Quintet No. 3 in F
