Elizabeth Margaret McClarnon (born 10 April 1981) is an English pop singer, songwriter, dancer and television presenter. She is a member of the girl group Atomic Kitten, with whom she has scored three number-one singles and also two number-one albums. In 2006 she went solo and the group reformed in 2012 as part of The Big Reunion, scoring a hit with a cover of Wizzard's "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday". McClarnon co-wrote several Atomic Kitten songs, including the UK Top 10 hits "See Ya", "I Want Your Love" and "Someone like Me".