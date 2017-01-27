Malkit SinghPunjabi bhangra singer. Born 13 September 1962
Malkit Singh
1962-09-13
Malkit Singh Biography (Wikipedia)
Malkit Singh, MBE (Punjabi: ਮਲਕੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ) (Malkit Singh Boparai; born c. 1963) is England-based Punjabi bhangra singer. Born in Hussainpur and raised in Nakodar, he moved to Birmingham in 1984. Singh was the first Punjabi singer to be honoured with an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. He was most famous for the songs "Gur Nalo Ishq Mita", "Tootak Tootak Tootiyan", "Kurri Garam Jayee", "Dekh li vilyait", "Chal Hun", and "Jind Mahi", the latter two from the soundtrack to the popular film Bend It Like Beckham.
Malkit Singh Performances & Interviews
Behind the Bhangra: Malkit Singh MBE
2016-05-29
Hear what happened when Dipps Bhamrah took us Behind the Bhangra with Malkit Singh MBE.
Behind the Bhangra: Malkit Singh MBE
Malkit Singh Tracks
Boliyan (Mithe Ganne)
Malkit Singh
Boliyan (Mithe Ganne)
Mar Gaye Oye Loko
Malkit Singh
Mar Gaye Oye Loko
Mar Gaye Oye Loko
Mama Great
Malkit Singh
Mama Great
Mama Great
Tootak Tootak Tootiyan
Malkit Singh
Tootak Tootak Tootiyan
Tootak Tootak Tootiyan
Tutak Tutak Tutiya
Malkit Singh
Tutak Tutak Tutiya
Tutak Tutak Tutiya
Mithe Ganne
Malkit Singh
Mithe Ganne
Mithe Ganne
Chal Hun
Malkit Singh
Chal Hun
Chal Hun
Ki Kehneh
Jassi Sidhu
Ki Kehneh
Ki Kehneh
Hey Jamalo
Bally Sagoo
Hey Jamalo
Hey Jamalo
Desi Beat (feat. Malkit Singh)
DJ Vix
DJ Vix
Desi Beat (feat. Malkit Singh)
Desi Beat (feat. Malkit Singh)
Gurh Nalon Ishq
Malkit Singh
Gurh Nalon Ishq
Gurh Nalon Ishq
Jind Mahi
Malkit Singh
Jind Mahi
Nach Billo
Malkit Singh
Nach Billo
Nach Billo
Kurri Garam Jayee
Malkit Singh
Kurri Garam Jayee
Kurri Garam Jayee
Shadaley (Bebe)
Malkit Singh
Shadaley (Bebe)
Shadaley (Bebe)
Naram Jehi
Malkit Singh
Naram Jehi
Naram Jehi
Boilyan
Golden Star
Boilyan
Boilyan
Addi Mardi
Malkit Singh
Addi Mardi
Addi Mardi
Playlists featuring Malkit Singh
