Te Vaka is an Oceanic music group that performs original contemporary Pacific music or "South Pacific Fusion". The group was founded in 1995 by singer and songwriter Opetaia Foa'i in New Zealand. They have toured the world consistently since 1997 and have won a number of awards including "Best Pacific Music Album" award for their albums Tutuki (2004) and Olatia (2007) from the New Zealand Music Awards and "Best Pacific Group" in the 2008 Pacific Music Awards According to the BBC, they are "the world's most successful band playing original contemporary Pacific music."
Amataga
Sasa le Vao (Cut the Grass)
Our Ocean
Tike Te Galu
Taumalo
Kua Tufuga Fasi Vaka
Pate Pate
Tutuki
