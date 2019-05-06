Renzo CesanaBorn 30 October 1907. Died 8 November 1970
Renzo Cesana
1907-10-30
Renzo Cesana Biography (Wikipedia)
Renzo Cesana (30 October 1907, Rome – 8 November 1970, Hollywood, California) was an actor, writer, composer, and songwriter most famed for his title role on the American television show The Continental. He was also known as Renato Cesana.
