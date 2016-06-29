Rykka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxx9r.jpg
1986-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a7e844a-bc4a-4e00-80cb-5aa3d11df746
Rykka Biography (Wikipedia)
Christina Maria Rieder (born 13 March 1986), better known by her stage name Rykka, is a Swiss-Canadian singer and songwriter from Vancouver, British Columbia. Her songs have been featured on TV, and she has been nominated for several music awards both in British Columbia, and across Canada. On May 12, 2016, she represented Switzerland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm with the song "The Last of Our Kind". She sang in the second semi-final of the event.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rykka Tracks
Delirium (The Prototypes Remix) (feat. Rykka)
Zomboy
Delirium (The Prototypes Remix) (feat. Rykka)
Delirium (The Prototypes Remix) (feat. Rykka)
The Last Of Our Kind
Rykka
The Last Of Our Kind
The Last Of Our Kind
