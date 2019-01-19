Spyro GyraUS jazz fusion. Formed 1974
Spyro Gyra
1974
Spyro Gyra Biography (Wikipedia)
Spyro Gyra is an American jazz fusion band that was formed in Buffalo, New York in 1974. The band's music combines jazz, R&B, funk, and pop music. The band's name comes from Spirogyra, a genus of green algae which founder Jay Beckenstein had learned about in college. The band has released over 30 albums and sold over 10 million copies.
Spyro Gyra Tracks
Morning Dance
Spyro Gyra
Morning Dance
Morning Dance
Shaker Song
Spyro Gyra
Shaker Song
Shaker Song
Pipo's Song
Spyro Gyra
Pipo's Song
Pipo's Song
Shakerman - Leeds University 1980
Spyro Gyra
Shakerman - Leeds University 1980
Shakerman - Leeds University 1980
Morning Dance - Leeds University 1980
Spyro Gyra
Morning Dance - Leeds University 1980
Percolator - Leeds University 1980
Spyro Gyra
Percolator - Leeds University 1980
Percolator - Leeds University 1980
Loving You - Leeds University 1980
Spyro Gyra
Loving You - Leeds University 1980
Loving You - Leeds University 1980
Catch The Sun - Leeds University 1980
Spyro Gyra
Catch The Sun - Leeds University 1980
Shaker Song (Original 12 Mix)
Spyro Gyra
Shaker Song (Original 12 Mix)
