Letting Up Despite Great Faults is an American indie pop/dream pop group founded in 2006 by Los Angeles native Mike Lee, who currently resides with the rest of the band in Austin, TX. Pitchfork has dubbed them "shoegaze-y indie pop." Rolling Stone and Canada's Exclaim! have compared them to The Postal Service, while the consensus in the blogosphere has been more M83 and The Radio Dept. The name stems from Blonde Redhead's song "Loved Despite of Great Faults." One of their first songs, "Disasters Are Okay," appeared on the television show One Tree Hill. In 2011 their single, "Teenage Tide," appeared on 90210. All songs are written and produced by Mike Lee.