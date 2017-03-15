BonoboUK electro artist Simon Green. Born 30 March 1976
Simon Green (born 30 March 1976), known by his stage name Bonobo, is a British musician, producer and DJ based in Los Angeles. He debuted with a trip hop aesthetic, and has since explored more upbeat approaches as well as jazz and world music influences. His tranquil electronic sound incorporates the use of organic instrumentation, and is recreated by a full band in live performances.
Green's work has attained a cult following, and he has collaborated with a variety of other artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
- Bonobo on the isolating life of a touring DJhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ggpv4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06ggpv4.jpg2018-08-05T08:00:00.000ZSimon Green AKA Bonobo reflects on the polarising life of being a musician on the road, and why it is more important to him now more than ever to find a balance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06ggchw
Bonobo on the isolating life of a touring DJ
- Highlights of Bonobo's set at 6 Music Festival 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y1353.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y1353.jpg2017-04-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Bonobo's set at 6 Music Festival 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0512yll
Highlights of Bonobo's set at 6 Music Festival 2017
- Bonobohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y135d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y135d.jpg2017-04-24T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Bonobo's set at 6 Music Festival 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y1dfs
Bonobo
- Bonobo in session for Gilles Peterson - Transits (feat. Szjerdene)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019vh06.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019vh06.jpg2013-06-01T15:30:00.000ZBonobo recorded live in session at Maida Vale for Gilles Peterson on 28 May 2013.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019v9kz
Bonobo in session for Gilles Peterson - Transits (feat. Szjerdene)
Days To Come
Bonobo
Days To Come
Days To Come
Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)
Bonobo
Bonobo
Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)
Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)
Cirrus
Bonobo
Cirrus
Cirrus
Wayward Bob
Bonobo
Wayward Bob
Wayward Bob
Stay The Same (feat. Andreya Triana)
Bonobo
Bonobo
Stay The Same (feat. Andreya Triana)
Stay The Same (feat. Andreya Triana)
Flutter
Bonobo
Flutter
Flutter
Transmission 94 (Parts 1 and 2)
Bonobo
Bonobo
Transmission 94 (Parts 1 and 2)
Transmission 94 (Parts 1 and 2)
Heaven For The Sinner (feat. Erykah Badu)
Bonobo
Bonobo
Heaven For The Sinner (feat. Erykah Badu)
Heaven For The Sinner (feat. Erykah Badu)
Towers
Bonobo
Towers
Towers
We Could Forever
Bonobo
Bonobo
We Could Forever
We Could Forever
Grains
Bonobo
Grains
Grains
Pick Up
Bonobo
Pick Up
Pick Up
Gypsy
Bonobo
Gypsy
Gypsy
Break Apart
Bonobo
Break Apart
Break Apart
Flashlight
Bonobo
Flashlight
Flashlight
Noctuary
Bonobo
Noctuary
Noctuary
Nightlite (feat. Bajka)
Bonobo
Bonobo
Nightlite (feat. Bajka)
Nightlite (feat. Bajka)
Antenna
Bonobo
Antenna
Antenna
Outgrown
George FitzGerald
Outgrown
Outgrown
El Toro
Bonobo
El Toro
El Toro
On Your Marks
Bonobo
On Your Marks
On Your Marks
Kong
Bonobo
Kong
Kong
No Reason (6 Music Session, 24th Feb 2017)
Bonobo
Bonobo
No Reason (6 Music Session, 24th Feb 2017)
No Reason (6 Music Session, 24th Feb 2017)
Break Apart (6 Music Session, 24th Feb 2017)
Bonobo
Bonobo
Break Apart (6 Music Session, 24th Feb 2017)
Break Apart (6 Music Session, 24th Feb 2017)
Outgrown
Bonobo
Outgrown
Outgrown
6 Music Festival: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e368gw/acts/abmfbp
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
2017-03-25T19:08:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04y135s.jpg
25
Mar
2017
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/av2dgw
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T19:08:53
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0299t65.jpg
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
