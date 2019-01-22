Julia Wolfe (born December 18, 1958 in Philadelphia) is an American composer whose music, according to the Wall Street Journal, has "long inhabited a terrain of its own, a place where classical forms are recharged by the repetitive patterns of minimalism and the driving energy of rock." Her work Anthracite Fields, an oratorio for chorus and instruments, was awarded the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Music. In 2015 Wolfe received the Herb Alpert Award. In September 2016 Wolfe was named a MacArthur Fellow.