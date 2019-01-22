Julia WolfeBorn 18 December 1958
Julia Wolfe
1958-12-18
Julia Wolfe Biography (Wikipedia)
Julia Wolfe (born December 18, 1958 in Philadelphia) is an American composer whose music, according to the Wall Street Journal, has "long inhabited a terrain of its own, a place where classical forms are recharged by the repetitive patterns of minimalism and the driving energy of rock." Her work Anthracite Fields, an oratorio for chorus and instruments, was awarded the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Music. In 2015 Wolfe received the Herb Alpert Award. In September 2016 Wolfe was named a MacArthur Fellow.
LAD III. The Fast Melody
LAD III. The Fast Melody
LAD (For Nine Bagpipes) Part 1
LAD (For Nine Bagpipes) Part 1
Characteristics
Characteristics
Big Beautiful Dark and Scary (Proms 2017)
Big Beautiful Dark and Scary (Proms 2017)
LAD
LAD
Reeling
Reeling
Flowers (4th Movement of the oratorio Anthracite)
Early that summer (excerpt)
Early that summer (excerpt)
riSE and fLY: Cadenza
riSE and fLY: Cadenza
Cruel Sister (excerpt)
Cruel Sister (excerpt)
