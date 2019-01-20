Edgard VarèseBorn 22 December 1883. Died 6 November 1965
Edgard Varèse Biography (Wikipedia)
Edgard Victor Achille Charles Varèse (also spelled Edgar Varèse; December 22, 1883 – November 6, 1965) was a French-born composer who spent the greater part of his career in the United States.
Varèse's music emphasizes timbre and rhythm. He coined the term "organized sound" in reference to his own musical aesthetic. Varèse's conception of music reflected his vision of "sound as living matter" and of "musical space as open rather than bounded". He conceived the elements of his music in terms of "sound-masses", likening their organization to the natural phenomenon of crystallization. Varèse thought that "to stubbornly conditioned ears, anything new in music has always been called noise", and he posed the question, "what is music but organized noises?"
Although his complete surviving works only last about three hours, he has been recognised as an influence by several major composers of the late 20th century. Varèse saw potential in using electronic media for sound production, and his use of new instruments and electronic resources led to his being known as the "Father of Electronic Music"[citation needed] while Henry Miller described him as "The stratospheric Colossus of Sound".
- Varèse: Ionisation - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-16T13:00:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Varèse's Ionisation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ngqzw
Varèse: Ionisation - Preview Clip
Edgard Varèse Tracks
Sort by
Ionisation
Ionisation
Density 21.5
Ameriques
Ameriques (original version)
Density 21.5
Deserts
Poème électronique
Deserts
Poème électronique
Hyperprism
Density 21.5
Octandre
Dance for Burgess
Ecuatorial
Ionisation
Offrandes
Intégrales
Ionisation
Tuning Up For Orchestra
Octandre
Tuning Up
Déserts for 15 Instruments percussion and tape
Étude pour 'Espace'
Nocturnal
Arcana for large orchestra
Un Grand Sommeil Noir
Density 21.5
Ameriques
Ameriques
Intégrales
Ionisation
Density 21.5
Density 21.5
Hyperprism
Ameriques
Ionisation
Ameriques (original version 1921)
Edgard Varèse Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How to hear colour in music
-
The colourful sonic world of a 20th Century icon
-
Schoenberg: Seht, die Sonne from 'Gurrelieder' (excerpt) (2017)
-
Messiaen
-
Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time
-
Schoenberg: Gurrelieder
-
Watch: Schoenberg's explosive Verklärte Nacht
-
The Listening Service Extra 12 of 12 - Schoenberg’s Compositional Vision (ONLINE EXCLUSIVE)
-
The Listening Service Extra 11 of 12 - Twelve-tone music and its reception
-
Schoenberg