Maya Jane ColesBorn 1988
Maya Jane Coles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p053lrth.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9a6d2343-6595-4bf2-b3d0-efbbd7a8dfd0
Maya Jane Coles Biography (Wikipedia)
Maya Jane Coles is a music producer, audio engineer and DJ based in the United Kingdom, born in London of British and Japanese descent. Under her real name, she mostly composes and plays techno music, while her alias Nocturnal Sunshine creates darker, more bass-driven productions with a heavy hip-hop and dub influence. She was previously part of a electronic dub duo called She Is Danger with Lena Cullen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maya Jane Coles Tracks
Sort by
Visionary
Maya Jane Coles
Visionary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Visionary
Last played on
Something In the Air (Bonobo Remix)
Maya Jane Coles
Something In the Air (Bonobo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Something In the Air (Bonobo Remix)
Last played on
Take Flight
Maya Jane Coles
Take Flight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Take Flight
Last played on
Don't Leave
Maya Jane Coles
Don't Leave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Don't Leave
Last played on
Other Side
Maya Jane Coles
Other Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Other Side
Last played on
What They Say
Maya Jane Coles
What They Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btx5x.jpglink
What They Say
Last played on
Darkside (MJC V2 Mix) (feat. Chelou)
Maya Jane Coles
Darkside (MJC V2 Mix) (feat. Chelou)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Darkside (MJC V2 Mix) (feat. Chelou)
Last played on
Keep Me Warm (feat. GAPS)
Maya Jane Coles
Keep Me Warm (feat. GAPS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Keep Me Warm (feat. GAPS)
Last played on
Keep Me Warm (Original Mix)
Maya Jane Coles
Keep Me Warm (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Keep Me Warm (Original Mix)
Last played on
Go On And Make It Through
Maya Jane Coles
Go On And Make It Through
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Go On And Make It Through
Last played on
Burn So Deep (Maya Jane Coles Remix) (feat. Dawn)
Jimmy Edgar
Burn So Deep (Maya Jane Coles Remix) (feat. Dawn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy1wr.jpglink
Burn So Deep (Maya Jane Coles Remix) (feat. Dawn)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Burning Bright
Maya Jane Coles
Burning Bright
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Burning Bright
Last played on
Hate (Maya Jane Coles Remix)
KDA
Hate (Maya Jane Coles Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w0r6.jpglink
Hate (Maya Jane Coles Remix)
Last played on
Darkside (feat. Chelou)
Maya Jane Coles
Darkside (feat. Chelou)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Darkside (feat. Chelou)
Last played on
'Darkside' (Mella Dee's Warehouse Music Remix) (feat. Chelou)
Maya Jane Coles
'Darkside' (Mella Dee's Warehouse Music Remix) (feat. Chelou)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
'Darkside' (Mella Dee's Warehouse Music Remix) (feat. Chelou)
Last played on
Cherry Bomb
Maya Jane Coles
Cherry Bomb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Cherry Bomb
Last played on
Blackout
Maya Jane Coles
Blackout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Blackout
Last played on
Stay
Maya Jane Coles
Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Stay
Last played on
Weak (Wax Wings Remix)
Maya Jane Coles
Weak (Wax Wings Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Weak (Wax Wings Remix)
Last played on
Weak (Mak & Pasteman Remix)
Maya Jane Coles
Weak (Mak & Pasteman Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Weak (Mak & Pasteman Remix)
Last played on
Weak (Wax Wings Remix)
Maya Jane Coles
Weak (Wax Wings Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Weak (Wax Wings Remix)
Last played on
Weak (Boxia Remix)
Maya Jane Coles
Weak (Boxia Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053lrv7.jpglink
Weak (Boxia Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Maya Jane Coles
Upcoming Events
4
May
2019
Maya Jane Coles, Sasha, Jamie Jones, Hot Since 82, PBR Streetgang, Pan-Pot, Alan Fitzpatrick, Dave Clarke, Dense & Pika, La Fleur, Melé, William Djoko, Kristy Harper, Maxxi Soundsystem, Pillowtalk and Rhymos
Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egzj3d
Ibiza 222
2012-08-03T19:12:45
3
Aug
2012
Ibiza: 2012
Ibiza 222
Maya Jane Coles Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist