Theodore Ross Castellucci is a composer of film music. A graduate of Lindenhurst Senior High School on Long Island, New York in 1983, Castellucci has won five BMI Film Music Awards. He's mostly known for working in comedy projects, and for being the recurring composer in films starring Adam Sandler, before being replaced by Rupert Gregson-Williams. Castellucci appeared on screen as a band member (the guitarist) in "The Wedding Singer" and his last name was used for minor characters in both "The Wedding Singer" and "Big Daddy".
In 1990, he performed guitar on American singer Alisha's album Bounce Back.
